Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Newmont by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,084 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 1,832,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

