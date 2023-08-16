Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 2.2% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. 244,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.