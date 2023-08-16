Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.5% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Corteva by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Corteva by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 621,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

