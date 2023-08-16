Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,049. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

