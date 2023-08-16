Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.83. 32,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,849. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

