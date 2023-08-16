Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,817 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.59. 219,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

