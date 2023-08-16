Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. 1,374,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

