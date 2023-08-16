Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,167. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.78. The firm has a market cap of $209.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

