Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

PLD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 202,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,170. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

