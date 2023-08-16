Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

