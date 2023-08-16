Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.61 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. 926,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

