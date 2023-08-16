Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,195 shares of company stock valued at $446,382,387 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $520.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $552.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

