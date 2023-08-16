Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $436,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $446.01. 546,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,259. The company has a market cap of $345.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

