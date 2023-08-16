Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 423 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,710. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.