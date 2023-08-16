Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 5,908 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NEE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

