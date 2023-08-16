Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 2,442,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

