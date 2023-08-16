Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRCY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.00, a PEG ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,242 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 204.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 665,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

