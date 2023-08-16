Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.27. 11,171,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,214,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.43 and a 200 day moving average of $240.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

