Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.07. 5,042,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,175,055. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $769.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.15.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

