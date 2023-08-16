Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $312,829.81

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $312,829.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

