Michael A. Zasloff Sells 12,759 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.05. 413,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,073. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

