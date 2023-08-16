Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,314,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $260,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

