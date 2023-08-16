Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 1,295,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,382,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Microvast Trading Down 8.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microvast by 95.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Stories

