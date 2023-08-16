Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) were up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 24,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Microwave Filter Stock Up 20.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

