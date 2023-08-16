Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 9,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $228.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 334,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

