Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.31. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.