Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Miller Industries Price Performance

MLR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 23,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.05. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 69.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

