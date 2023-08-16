Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTX opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

