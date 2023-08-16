Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MTX opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
