Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $72,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock worth $32,964,968. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.