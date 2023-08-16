Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43.95 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $43,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $494.81 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.