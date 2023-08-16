Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $50.02 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $50,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

