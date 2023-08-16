Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $63.26 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $63,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.