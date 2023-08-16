Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $59,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $298,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,486,088. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $559.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

