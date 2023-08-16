Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,485 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,564,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

