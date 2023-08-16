Mizuho Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $51.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MUR opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,500 shares of company stock worth $5,269,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.