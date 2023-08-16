MOBLAND Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $22,780.64 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.