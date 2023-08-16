Molecular Future (MOF) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $973,817.13 and approximately $20,415.51 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Molecular Future token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Molecular Future Token Profile

Molecular Future (CRYPTO:MOF) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc.

Molecular Future Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future (MOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Tron20 platform. Molecular Future has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Molecular Future is 0.00001947 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.molecular.cc/.”

