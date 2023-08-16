Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.28% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $31,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 397.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

