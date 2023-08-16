monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

monday.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $162.89. 41,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.47. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

