monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

monday.com Stock Up 1.7 %

MNDY stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get monday.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in monday.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,756 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in monday.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.