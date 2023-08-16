Monero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.68 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $90.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $153.57 or 0.00530954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,928.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00258601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00714947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00055594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00108697 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,319,238 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

