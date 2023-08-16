Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

