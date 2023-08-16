Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

