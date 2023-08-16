Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monument Circle Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.