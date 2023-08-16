Morgan Stanley Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $52.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s current price.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Stride has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Stride by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

