Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,896. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

