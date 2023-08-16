Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $33.92 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 3.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.27. 16,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.33.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.