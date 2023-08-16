Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $33.92 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 3.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Watsco Stock Performance
Watsco stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.27. 16,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.33.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Watsco
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.