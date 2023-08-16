Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. 135,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,541. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $101.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

