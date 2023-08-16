Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.