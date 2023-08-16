Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,850 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 162,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

